Ace 'rocks'

Outer Banks Ace Hardware, along with others in the community, presented multiple containers filled with painted and decorated rocks to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for its pediatric patients. The Kitty Hawk Ace had a rock painting party earlier in the year and invited the community to join in painting rocks and sharing kindness with kids at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
‘We thought it would be a wonderful way to bring our neighbors together to get creative and share kindness,’ said Kitty Hawk Ace manager David Green. 'We had young kids and adults young at heart here painting rocks. Parents, grandparents, friends and even folks from as far away as Virginia. One little girl named Elizabeth came back that afternoon and donated her personal painted rock collection to the cause. We were really excited to see the turnout of those wanting to share a smile with the little angels getting treatment from the wonderful folks at CHKD.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.