Dare County Land Transfers
Avon
Westmoreland Jamey T from Morgan John W; 014564024, Lot 24 Ocean Isle Estates; $702,000; Improved Residential.
Colington
Ward Lina L Ttee from Lewis Kay L; 020423000, Lot 22 Sec S Colington Hrbr; $55,000; Vacant Residential.
Ostlund Taylor Cross from Hodges Amber C; 018767035, Lot 35 Colingwood; $187,000; Improved Residential.
Duck
Eppright Matthew L from Bassford Stephen L; 026469029, Lot 29 Schooner Ridge; $632,500; Improved Residential.
Livingston Jeffrey Alan from Peale John S; 009462000, Lot 73 Sanderling Phs 3; $842,500; Improved Residential.
Coleman Susan V Ttee from Coleman Alfred V; 028986000, Duck Blind Villas Bld A Unt 1A; $300,000; Condo.
Dzaran David J from Nowers Suzanne C; 010067059, Lot 58 & 59 Four Seasons; $3,100,000; Improved Residential.
Campbell Christina Bright from BSZ LLC ; 010219019, Lot 19 Oceancrest; $700,000; Improved Residential.
Sudhaus Elsa A from Kealy Ellen M; 028812016, Lot 11 A Ph 2 Palmers Island; $5,100,000; Improved Residential.
Frisco
Volland Paul A from US Bank Na As Trustee; 012049000, Lot 17 Buccaneer Cove Sec A; $56,000; Mobile Home Included.
Hatteras
Piotrowski Kevin P from Wheeler James Carlos; 015886000, Lot 2 Hatteras Island Club; $258,000; Improved Residential.
Kill Devil Hills
Titmus George R Jr from Chase Joseph R Ttee; 001107000, Lot 892 Avalon Beach; $253,500; Improved Residential.
Grant Harper from York Terry; 009134000, Lot 51 Wright Shores; $238,350; Improved Residential.
H&K Lots LLC from OBC Cottages LLC; 000726002, Lot 35R Blk 74 Va Dare Shrs; $105,000; Vacant Residential.
Fisher Karin from Rice William Luther; 000715002, Lts 39&40 Blk 70 Va Dare Shrs; $377,500; Improved Residential.
Bonner Brett W from Pieroni Brian E; 000724023, Lts 23&24 Blk 72 Va Dare Shrs; $369,500; Improved Residential.
Johnson Scott W from Phillips Virginia Gail; 004736022, Lot 22 Blk H Sec 1 Kill Devil; $323,000; Improved Residential.
Shields David M from Bragg Kelly Kristine; 001222000, Lot 768 Avalon Beach; $90,000; Improved Residential.
Woodward Matthew Steven from Riddle Richard L; 002234000, Lot 120 Sec 2 Wrights Shores; $268,000; Improved Residential.
Magnusen Jonathan P from Hurdle Willis A; 008075072, Bld/Uni G12 Oyster Pt II; $182,000; Condo.
Yates Andrew Tyrren from Cramer George W III; 004908000, Lot 6 Gentry Cripps; $408,000; Improved Residential.
Foti Joseph from Clifford David Robert; 002691000, Lot 4 Blk D High View; $74,000; Vacant Residential.
Kitty Hawk
Bishop Danny L from Harrison Teresa L; 011017000, Lot 13 Blk 28 Sec A Kitty Hawk; $725,000; Improved Residential.
Hawkins Ashley Nicole from Valento Gina D; 018004008, Unit 214 Ocean Winds; $159,000; Condo.
Manteo
Baber Beverly Butler from Watkins David E; 025561002, Unit 1322 Marshes Light; $360,000; Condo.
Montague Properties LLC from Boulos Donna M; 025694299, Unit 415 Buccaneer Vill; $185,000; Condo.
Robertson James G from River City Holdings LLC; 030642003, Unit 5103 Sailfish Villas; $322,500; Condo.
Manteo (Outside)
Chavez Benjamin from Twiford Brantley; 023137000, Lot 2 Blk D Roanoke Park; $53,000; Vacant Residential.
Nags Head
Carey Alexander Samuel from Zinovis Constantine; 006109000, Lot 125 Sec 1 N Ridge Est; $310,000; Improved Residential.
Humphrey John Kevin from Coder Richard D; 006678007, Lot 7 Blk A NH Shores Rev; $830,000; Improved Residential.
Lloyd Phillip rom Brinkley Ronald W; 005913008, Lot 8 Vista Colony Blk I; $98,000; Vacant Residential.
Welch Cyrus O from Linnekin Ashley E; 005835000, Lot 7 Blk C Vista Colony W; $252,000; Improved Residential.
Anderson Robert G from Cole Frank B; 029686140, Bld/Uni 2-305 Lnd Sugar Creek; $354,000; Condo.
Smith Deborah W from Mcdonald David J; 006982000, Lt Pt 49 Blk 3 Bodie Island; $269,000; Improved Residential.
Watson Jr Thomas E from Michael Gregory L; 00854800, Lot 72 Old Hotel Lts Db 15-219; $765,000; Improved Residential.
Gray Dog Estates LLC from Blackbird Enterprises LLC; 024961380, Lot 3 Captains Watch; $320,000; Improved Residential.
Rodanthe
Gregoire Adam V from Davis Jamie L; 012776000, Lot 69 Trade Winds Beaches; $399,900; Improved Residential.
Salvo
Goddeeris Cyril J from HCL Homes LLC; 013191011, Lot 12 Wind Over Waves; $1,825,000; Improved Residential.
Southern Shores
Stanneck Denise M from O’Shields Charles E; 026763000, Lot 8 Blk 60 S Shores; $585,000; Improved Residential.
April Building Permits
Kill Devil Hills
Commercial remodel/$108,947/ 1234 Virginia Dare Tr; See Sea Motel.
New townhouses/$900,000/ 111 Carolyn Dr; Florida OBX LLC.
New residence/$210,000/ 2026 Yorktown St; Phillip Stearns.
New residence/$170,000/ 1607 Teal Ct; Renaissance Construction.
New residence/$168,000/ 907 W. Third St; Sandy Bottom Homes.
Rebuild beach access/$59,150/ Glenmere Avenue Beach Access; Town of Kill Devil Hills.
Rebuild beach access/$75,200/ Ferris Aenue Beach Access; Town of Kill Devil Hills.
Residential replacements/$64,352/ 503 Quail Lane; Doug Duval.
