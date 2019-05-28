Dare County Land Transfers

Colington
Bratburd Wendell E from Meyer Carol G; 003241000, Lt 116A Sec O Colington Hrbr; $305,000; Improved Residential.
Duck
Cellco Partnership from Colony By The Sea HOA; 029291999, Metes & Bounds; $36,506; Lease.
Kill Devil Hills
Tuttle John from Cooper William W; 000071000, Int-Lot 14 Blk 2 Orville Beach; $110,000; Improved Residential.
PSM North Carolina Holdings from Kill Devil Development Co; 002747000, Metes & Bounds; $17,323,348; Improved Commercial.
Ulrich James from Howard Frank W Jr; 005031000, Lot 9 Blk 1 Ocean Acres; $389,000; Improved Residential.
Gray Steven W Jr from Burritt Stephen H; 005000000, Metes & Bounds; $247,000; Improved Residential.
Manteo
Midgette Bradley E from Hunt Alva F Jr; 031064002, Unit 1012 Buccaneer Vill; $364,900; Condo.
Manteo (Outside)
Secu*Re Inc from State Employees' Credit Union; 025007020, Unit 306 Roanoke Shores; $100,000; Condo.
Nags Head
Hollopeter David W from Watson Aubrey P; 007189001, Lot 7 Sec 3 Hollywood Beach; $990,000; Improved Residential.
Fairlie Keith J from Formale Vincent; 007186001, Lot 2 Blk 13 Hollywood Beach; $1,035,000; Improved Residential.
Steinau Edgar II from Jerko David G; 024961053, Lot 6 Marsh Links; $328,000; Improved Residential.
Rodanthe
Scott Bryan H from Phillips Todd W; 012481000, Metes & Bounds; $17,500; Vacant Residential.
Southern Shores
Sanborn Robert Bruce from Moroney Julie Suzanne Ttee; 021319000, Lot 3 Blk 59 Seacrest Village; $675,000; Improved Residential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.