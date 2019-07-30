Dare County Land Transfers

Avon
Earl Paul Ernest from Moskalik Michael P; 013716000, Metes & Bounds; $310,000; Improved Residential.
Jaehnig Mariaconcepcion C from Lamb Nina Mcdowell; 013685000, Lot 59 Sec 3 Hatteras Colony; $250,000; Improved Residential.
Colington
NC DOT from Crane Gary D Jr; 018770001, Right Of Way; $248,000; Easement.
NC DOT from Mitchell Jeffery Justin; 020668000, Lot 77 Colington Harbour; $65,000; Easement.
Dipace Gracia L from Colingwood Investments; 018767057, Bld Pad 3 Belle Acres; $287,900; Improved Residential.
Kennedy Bobby W from Petruzziello Mark J; 020674000, Lot 85 Sec V Colington Hrbr; $348,750; Improved Residential.
Nevi Anthony Sean from Doggett Libby Jean; 019759000, Lt 143 Sec L Colington Hrbr; $170,500; Improved Residential.
Hamil Gerald B from North Banks Land Co; 019867000, Lt 114 Sec M Colington Hrbr; $120,000; Vacant Residential.
Hitt Amber M from Strachan Catherine Brown; 019015001, Lot 94 Sec B Colington Hrbr; $250,000; Improved Residential.
Duck
Verhoff Geoff K from Raffaniello Patrick J; 010219040, Lot 40 Oceancrest; $1,200,000; Improved Residential.
Brown George R V from Drillock David; 026897000, Lot 106 Sec B Carolina Dunes; $460,000; Improved Residential.
Tully Kevin P from Albrecht William H Jr Ttee; 029050000, Unit F Portside Condos; $501,000; Condo.
Frisco
Taylor Stuart S from York Theresa H; 011880000, Lot 325 Brigands Bay; $190,085; Improved Residential.
Kill Devil Hills
Bell Tracey from Adams Jordan Keith; 027009000, Lot 2 Sec 2 Whispering Pines; $355,000; Improved Residential.
Bogese David M from Hoff Darold Neal Jr; 001704000, Lot 50 Avalon Beach; $405,000; Improved Residential.
Cross David Joel from Duguay William P; 001629000, Lot 275 Avalon Beach; $101,000; Vacant Residential.
Spencer Thomas H from Jennings Donald F; 001542001, Lot 180 Avalon Beach; $362,000; Improved Residential.
Davis Stuart D Sr from Pritchard George D; 002078000, Lot 27 Wright Shores; $315,000; Improved Residential.
Nags Head Freehold LLC from Warman Doris Tabb; 004778006, Lot 6 Blk 3 KD Beach Extn; $25,000; Vacant Residential.
Manteo
Abernathy Stuart Wade from Davis Joann; 024731000, Metes & Bounds; $650,000; Improved Residential.
Manteo (Outside)
Meekins Wesley M Jr from Mann Omie Kenneth; 016479005, Lot 8 Blk 7 Roanoke Park Ext; $200,000; Improved Residential.
Midgett Samuel Elliott Jr from Meekins Wesley Mearl Jr; 016228000, Lot 24 Dogwood Hills; $71,500; Vacant Residential.
Harrell Robert F from Harvin Ezra G; 025283016, Lot 16 & 17 Raleigh Woods; $120,000; Vacant Residential.
Gillis Joseph R from Van Ness A Gordan III; 024423032, Lot 30 Croatan Woods; $82,500; Vacant Residential.
Smith Gary S from Beasley Harvey Lewis; 025474000, Lts 2&3 Carolina Pines; $50,000; Vacant Residential.
Elms Donna W from J D Johnson Realty & Const; 030196000, Lot 3R George Powell; $65,000; Vacant Residential.
Nags Head
Buffa Mario C from Murray Michel B; 026364061, Lot 68 Sec 6 NH Acres; $335,000; Improved Residential.
Tyler Phillip Andrew Sr from Costa Albert F; 028844034, Lot 34 Sec II Linkside; $260,000; Improved Residential.
Sherman Darlene F from Dutton Max Robert; 026364074, Lot 74A Sec 4 NH Acres; $525,000; Improved Residential.
Reeves Rufus Wayne from Baartz Paul A; 005995000, Lot 25 Sec 2 Vista Colony; $339,900; Improved Residential.
Rodanthe
President LLC from US Bank Trust; 031183000, Lot 19R Recom Hatt Isl Estates; $782,000; Special Warranty.
Salvo
Gardiner Fiona Kate from Hennings Kenneth E; 012821067, Wind Over Wave Ph2 Lt 30; $630,000; Improved Residential.
Stumpy Point
Rvzhtm LLC from Southern Bank & Trust; 024035000, Metes & Bounds; $50,000; Special Warranty.
