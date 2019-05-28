Leadership OBX, a professional development program of the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2019-2020. The chamber launched Leadership OBX in 2014 to develop a cohort of business professionals with a greater understanding of the Outer Banks region and a network of individuals ready to serve on boards and in other volunteer leadership roles.
The primary objective of Leadership OBX is to educate business and organizational professionals about economic, demographic and social resources, as well as the successes and challenges of our diverse area. The Class of 2019-2020 runs from late October through early May 2020 and includes a welcome reception, retreat (Sunday/Monday) and 10 full-day sessions every two to three weeks on Wednesdays. Program participants develop life-long friendships and enduring professional connections as well as a deeper understanding of the community.
Establishing a sense of community and enthusiastic leadership are cornerstones of the program. Chamber President & CEO Karen Brown said the program reinforces the chamber’s commitment to the area and to developing community leaders.
“The Leadership OBX program offers a forum to enlighten and engage current and future leaders of the Outer Banks community,” said Brown. “The program provides opportunities for participants to develop and enhance their understanding of the community.”
Outer Banks Hospital is the Platinum Title Sponsor again this year.
The full tuition for the program is $500, which includes the reception, retreat and all session expenses.
Through the generosity of the Leadership OBX sponsors, a limited number of partial scholarships are available to those who qualify. Non-profit scholarships (partial) are also available. To be considered for a scholarship, you must meet the criteria outlined on the scholarship application, which must be returned with the Leadership OBX application by Sept. 13.
