OBX Hot Yoga is Friends of Youth Sponsor of the Month

The Dare County Friends of Youth (FOY) mentoring program has named OBX Hot Yoga as its Sponsor of the Month for May. The Nags Head yoga studio recently hosted a Kids Night activity for FOY and community participants. The evening featured yoga, a craft, a local surf movie and a healthy dinner. Pictured along with FOY participants are OBX Hot Yoga owner Sarah Letchford, kneeling, front left, and other members of the studio team. For information about becoming an FOY mentor or business/civic sponsor, call 252-475-5753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.