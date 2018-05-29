Waughtel named Top Commercial Banker

W. Jason Waughtel, Senior Vice President and Area Executive in the Outer Banks area, was recognized as a Top Commercial Banker and Top Area Executive at Southern Bank’s Annual Best Bankers Event held at Raleigh Marriott City Center.
A native of Virginia, Waughtel attended VPI in Blacksburg, Virginia, where he received a degree in Business Administration. He is also a graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Banking. Waughtel has been in the banking industry for over 20 years. He resides in Manteo with his wife Michaux and their children, Will and Laney. He is shown here with J. Grey Morgan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Bank and Trust Company.
Also honored were JoAnne K. Willis, Customer Service Representative in Manteo, who was recognized as Customer Service Representative of the Year in Division II; Susan Clissold, Vice President and Commercial Lender in Kitty Hawk, recognized as a Top Commercial Banker; and Manteo Vice President and Branch Manager Neil Songer as a Top Branch Banker.
