Opening Reception and Awards on April 1
This fun Exhibition features original work by more than 30 artists. See how these artists turn their creativity to depict themselves, some in traditional portraiture and others with out-of-the-box approaches. On exhibit through May 10.
All are invited. Opening Reception and Awards Announcement
Sunday, April 1 from 2 to 4 pm
Glenn Eure's Ghost Fleet Gallery, 210 E. Driftwood Street, Nags Head
Image is titled Artist in the Blue Moon, an oil on canvas by Kentfield,
California artist Patricia Hebert Crowley and was inspired by the "blue moon" that coincided with a supermoon and a lunar eclipse.
