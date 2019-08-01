Friday, August 2, 2019 at 6 PM – 8 PM
Downtown Books, 105 Sir Walter Raleigh St, Manteo
We are so excited about A Hard Rain from Steven Lewis- a new Outer Banks novel set on Hatteras Island. A Hard Rain tells the story of Peter and Brenda Hudson, a married couple with three kids who are at a breaking point in their marriage. Brenda wants to return to the Outer Banks, a place she calls home and where she feels they can raise their three children away from the materialism and stress of northern Virginia, where they currently reside. At the end of an argument, on the day they are to leave to go back to Virginia, Brenda slams out of the beach cottage and off to the beach. Never to return. Frantic, her family searches high and low, unsuccesfully, for her and ultimately decide to remain on Hatteras. As the years go by, Peter and the children all find their way of coping- or not- and never stop looking for their wife and mother to come walking back up the beach. This is a great read, full of beautiful OBX scenery, suspenseful story lines and more. We are so pleased to welcome Steven Lewis for a First Friday book signing!
First Friday is a fun, free, family friendly event that takes place throughout Downtown Manteo on the first friday of every month from April through December. Live music, trunk shows, art show openings, book signings, wine tastings and more all await to be discovered! Start your month out with a fun night out in Downtown Manteo!
