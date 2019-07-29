Friday, August 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.: Outer Banks legend Mojo Collins
First Friday from April through December
Dare County Arts Council, 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo
First Friday is a fun-filled, family-oriented street festival
held the first Friday of each month, April through November from 6 to 8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Manteo along the Waterfront.
