Opening reception on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be light hors d’oeuvres, live music and libations. Reception guests will also have the opportunity to meet Ray.
The reception is free and open to the public.
The show will be on display August 2-31,
Gallery hours: Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ray is a native of Pasquotank County, NC, but he has lived in Dare County for 47 years. He says that his real love is the landscape and the way Outer Bankers live in it. The challenge for him is to isolate the unique moments and present them as wonders worthy of attention through his photography.
For more information visit: https://www.darearts.org/raymatthewsexhibit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.