Friday, August 2 at 8 p.m.
Dare County Arts Council's Membership Committee is pleased to present a free concert experience with The Modern Jazztet playing the music of Thelonious Monk, who is one of the most influential North Carolina jazz pianists to ever play this genre of music.
The concert will be held in DCAC's courtroom gallery on First Friday, August 2 at 8pm. The performance is free and open to the public.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/388317911776379/?active_tab=about
