New book brings behind-the-scenes story to center stage
While thousands of company members have brought the story of America’s first English settlement to life since The Lost Colony opened in 1937, no one has told the behind-the-scenes story of the cast and crew – until now.
This month Coquina Press launched Backstage at The Lost Colony with a celebration and book signing on May 26 at Waterside Theatre. It is the first book to cover the show from the perspective of the dancers, singers, actors, costumers and technicians who have brought playwright Paul Green’s enduring outdoor drama to life for decades. In his debut book, author Dwayne Walls Jr. covers the finely tuned production from rehearsals to closing night, showing that what audiences don’t see at The Lost Colony is sometimes the best part of the show: massive set pieces moved by hand as scenes unfold; costume changes that take actors from body paint to courtly costumes in a matter of minutes; and pyrotechnic tricks to safely set fire to the “burning girl” for the dramatic battle scene.
Walls signed on with the show as a 19-year-old actor technician in 1983, returning years later as its master carpenter. To research the book, Walls followed the cast and crew through the 80th anniversary season last summer, observing rehearsals, interviewing cast and crew members and spending time backstage. The book incorporates interviews he conducted with key production staff members and alumni from years past, and it touches on the show’s founding and certain milestones. The author’s observations are supplemented by first-person stories from The Lost Colony alumni and more than 100 photos by contributing photographers.
Copies of the book, both hardcover and paperback editions, are now available for sale at independent bookstores, specialty stores and other locations throughout the Outer Banks and at www.coquinapress.com.
