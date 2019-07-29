Naomi Michelle was born in Westerly, RI and grew up in North Eastern North Carolina. Her journey into art started at a very young age with taking pictures on family trips with a 110 (one ten) camera. She has now received an Associates in Fine Arts at College of the Albemarle. She plans to continue with a business degree from COA then transfer to a university to pursue a degree in fine arts.
Naomi Michelle is a multiple medium artist. Preferring to be surrounded by nature, her work often takes on aspects that mimic if not fully represent its influence. For Naomi, art has become a way to express abstract ideas and social issues. She works in a variety of mediums ad across disciplines and sometimes works with discarded materials that would waste in a landfill.
Naomi says, “I am constantly exploring traditional and non-traditional materials. I have found that there are very few mediums that I do not like to work with. It is the deconstruction and reconstruction of materials and social issues that inspires my work. I hope to cause an emotional response that will encourage people to think and discuss different issues.”
Naomi’s current show includes both wall art and sculpture and can be seen at the opening reception at 11:45 on August 4 at the Unitarian Universalist meetinghouse on Kitty Hawk Rd at the corner of Herbert Perry Rd. The work will hang for two months and the public is welcome to attend. Please call 252.202.9894 for additional viewing times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.