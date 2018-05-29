Support our local student artists this summer and join us for an opening reception on Friday, June 1, from 6 to 8pm.
Dare County Arts Council, 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave
There will be light hors d'oeuvres and libations, and guests will have the opportunity to meet some of the talented art students. The reception is free and open to the public.
The show will be on display June 1-27, 2018
