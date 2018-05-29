It's back! PHOTOS BY DEE OSTRANDER May 29, 2018 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter Email DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER DEE OSTRANDER Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The Lost Colony opened its 81st anniversary season at Waterside Theatre on Roanoke Island Friday night, May 25, before a "packed house," staff said. America's longest running outdoor symphonic drama runs through Aug. 22. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Support the Sentinel, Subscribe Now More from this section TONIGHT: Dare Night at The Lost Colony Backstage at The Lost Colony +11 It's back! PHOTOS BY DEE OSTRANDER TONIGHT: Dare County Student Art Exhibit × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular It's back! TONIGHT: Dare County Student Art Exhibit OBX Mystery Dinner opens its 5th season on May 27 at the Ramada Dowdy Park gathering is 'Artrageous' Backstage at The Lost Colony Follow us Facebook Twitter Google+
