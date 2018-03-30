First Friday in Manteo
April 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
First Friday is a fun-filled, family-oriented street festival held the
first Friday of each month, April through November from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
in Historic Downtown Manteo along the Waterfront. Each month on First
Friday, Dare County Arts Council hosts new art exhibits, with musical
guests performing at the DCAC Gallery. Local shops and restaurants in
Manteo have extended hours and also feature special shows, sales and
performances.
