Explore and experience history at the ninth annual “Days Gone By” program at Somerset Place State Historic Site Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Costumed interpreters will share activities, historic demonstrations and arts and crafts. Music and food will make this a great day for a family outing and to learn about history.
The program will include tours of the plantation structures, exhibits, period games for young children and carriage rides. Living historians will demonstrate antebellum medicine, Civil War military camp life, trades such as blacksmithing, fabric dyeing, dug-out canoe construction and surveying. Bring your competitive spirit to participate in a corn hole game or, better yet, a corn on the cob eating contest.
Gray Wolf, Jr. will engage visitors with the music of the area’s indigenous people that is still performed today. The group will demonstrate flute music, traditional songs in native languages, song structure and interactive activities to enhance understanding of the music.
The Washington Underground Waterfront Museum staff will share songs, stories and clothing to educate visitors on how enslaved individuals used coded messages to seek freedom along the Underground Railroad. Arts, crafts and food vendors will participate also. Admission is $2 plus tax.
Somerset Place is a representative state historic site offering a comprehensive and realistic view of 19th-century life on a large North Carolina plantation. Originally the plantation included more than 100,000 densely wooded acres. Over the life of the plantation, more than 50 white employees and more than 850 enslaved workers lived at Somerset.
Somerset Place is located at 2572 Lake Shore Road in Creswell. It is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For more information or to rent a space, call 252-797-4560.
