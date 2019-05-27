May 31 to Aug. 23 | Waterside Theatre, 1409 National Park Drive, Roanoke Island.
Adult tickets start at $20 | Kids ages 5 and under are FREE every night
Monday Night Kids 6-12 are FREE | Doors open at 7:15 p.m. play begins at 7:45 p.m.
T he story of the first English settlement in the New World comes to life each summer at the Waterside Theatre at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. As the nation’s longest-running symphonic outdoor drama, The Lost Colony celebrates its 82nd year and has become an annual tradition for visitors and residents alike. www.thelostcolony.org/
