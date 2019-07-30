The towns of Kill Devil Hills, Manteo and Nags Head will be hosting events on Tuesday, Aug. 6 aimed at promoting community camaraderie and involvement in crime prevention activities as part of the annual National Night Out Against Crime initiative.
Held each year in August, National Night Out Against Crime heightens crime and drug prevention awareness, generates support for and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthens neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Manteo's event will be held in Cartwright Park from 4 to 7 p.m. and feature a free cookout and fun activities for kids and families. The Kill Devil Hills event will be held in the Lowe's parking lot from 5 to 8 p.m. and feature fun and educational activities, along with a blood drive.
And Nags Head's event will be held at the Ark International Church from 5 to 7 p.m. amd feature a “meet and eat” with safety personnel, who will show off the tools they use to solve crimes, fight fires and save lives. At 6 p.m., weather permitting, a C-130 aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City will fly over the event. Child ID kits will also be available, as well as child safety seat inspections. And the popular police K-9 demonstrations will take place.
