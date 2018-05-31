Larry Bray, long-time Board Chairman of Dare Soil and Water Conservation District was recognized at the Monday, May 21, 2018 Board of Commissioners Meeting. Bray, a leader and advocate for protecting Dare County's natural resources, retired after 30 years of service. For 30 years, Bray was a dedicated volunteer, conservationist and continuously sought to improve and protect Dare County’s soil and water. He also implemented many outreach programs, including the annual fifth grade bookmark contest, currently in its twelfth year.
“We need more people like Larry in the world and in Dare County. Our livelihood depends on clean water and our natural resources and who knows where we would be without advocates like him. On behalf of Dare County and the Dare Soil & Water Conservation District and Board Supervisors, we thank Larry Bray for his 30 years of service improving, protecting and conserving Dare County's natural resources,” remarked Dare County Soil and Water Community Conservationist Ann Daisey during the presentation.
