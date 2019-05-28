Celebrating Dowdy Park and its first farmer's market

On May 23, the town of Nags Head celebrated the official opening of many new amenities at Dowdy Park with a ribbon cutting and the first farmer’s market of the season, as well as some fun on the new basketball and pickleball courts. From left are Brittany Shipp, NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund; Nags Head Elementary School second graders; Amy Stinnett, Dominion Power; Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon; Lee Nettles, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau; Nags Head Commissioner Webb Fuller; former Nags Head Mayor Bob Edwards; Nags Head Mayor Pro Tem Susie Walters; and former Nags Head Commissioner Marvin Demers.
