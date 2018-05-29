Community Foundation introduces new Emeritus Directors

Scott Leggat and Loretta Michael are the Outer Banks Community Foundation’s most recently elected Emeritus Directors. Both served on the Community Foundation’s board of directors for six years, from 2012 through 2017, with Leggat serving as chair of the grants committee and Michael as secretary of the organization.
