Just about everyone has noticed crusty, scale-like growths (crustose) or leafy growths (foliose) on rocks, trees and even bare ground called Lichens. But few know that Lichens are not just one organism, but a composite made up of two or more living elements. For over 150 years scientists have known that Lichens are composed of algae and fungi, beneficially living together (symbiosis). Recent studies suggest that a third partner, yeast, is another element. Lichens are not parasites, they don't harm the trees or plants on which they grow. On Alligator River Refuge most Lichen growth is found on tree trunks and branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.