On the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge this young Black Bear cub is one of a four cub family. It's not uncommon to see a sow with two or even three cubs, but four cubs is unusual. At the prompting of their mother for safety, this little bear and siblings scurried up a tree without a problem. Statistically, cub survival in a four to five cub family is challenging. Visit the refuge on the Dare County mainland and stop by the National Wildlife Refuges Visitor Center on Roanoke Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.