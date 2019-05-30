Dare Nights at The Lost Colony

June 7, 14 and 21
Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating and food pantry donations.
Waterside Theatre at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, 1409 National Park Drive, Roanoke Island.
Welcome Dare County Residents - Come see the show! Bring your canned goods for the local food pantry - a different local food pantry will be collecting each evening. The "Dare Night" performances are sponsored by Midgett Insurance Agency.
The show begins at 7:45 PM and theatre guests are encouraged to arrive early in order to get good seats. Tickets will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis, beginning at 6:00PM. In addition to the food or dry goods donations, residents are required to show proof of Dare County residency, such as a driver’s license, voter registration card or utility bill. Pre-performance donation collection begins at 6:00 PM. Tickets will be given at that time. There are no rain checks with these free tickets.
This is a wonderful opportunity for the locals to give back to the locals. Recommended items for the food drive include: canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; peanut butter and jelly; paper products such as toilet paper and paper towels and pancake mix and syrup. This is an excellent opportunity to see the show for free and to provide emergency assistance to families in need.
June 7: Mount Olivet UMC
June 14: Lifeline Outreach OBX
June 21: Beach Food Pantry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.