Educating on crosswalk laws in Duck

Town of Duck officers worked with partnering agencies to educate pedestrians and cyclists on North Carolina crosswalk laws. Officers stationed at crosswalks near Town Hall and the Waterfront shops made contact with 61 pedestrians and cyclists, sharing safety information and handouts from the Watch for Me NC program. Duck police will be conducting crosswalk safety outreach throughout the summer. Here, Master Police Officer Joe Knight educates pedestrians near a crosswalk in Duck on May 17.
