A nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the Move Over Law coincided with national Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15.
The North Carolina Move Over Law requires motorists to move over one lane, if possible, or reduce speed for emergency and construction vehicles with flashing lights on the shoulder of the highway.
“Violating the law could result in a $250 fine and more importantly it could result in the loss of life of any worker alongside the roadway,” said Captain Joseph Cotton of the NC Highway Patrol. “This isn’t a gotcha campaign, this is a ‘please spare our lives’ campaign,” said NCDOT Engineer Ronnie Keeter, who manages construction workers and contractors across the department’s Division Four.
“First responders and roadway workers are placed in dangerous situations all the time, and drivers increase the risk to responders when they zoom by, ignoring the flashing lights and the law,” said Captain Cotton.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, so far in 2019 14 law enforcement officers have been killed in traffic-related crashes nationwide. “These tragedies can be avoided through awareness and compliance with the state’s move over law,” said Keeter.
“We need the public to change their driving behaviors by simply driving and following the rules of the road,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.