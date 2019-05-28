Cape Hatteras Elementary School Teacher of the Year Kristen Gray, center, received congratulations at the May 14 Dare County Board of Education meeting held at Cape Hatteras Elementary School. With Gray are board member Mary Ellon Ballance and Superintendent John Farrelly.
