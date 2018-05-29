The North Carolina Coastal Federation is seeking volunteers for its Adopt-a-Restaurant oyster shell recycling program to support oyster restoration efforts.
Michelle Clower, coastal specialist, runs the program, which helps put oyster shells back in the water instead of in landfills. These shells are strategically located in the sounds to promote the growth of oyster reefs.
Oyster shells provide a base for baby oysters, or spat, to attach to and grow on. Putting more oyster shells in the water means more oysters are able to grow and filter water.
The federation needs volunteers who will “Adopt-a-Restaurant” to pick up shells from on a weekly basis in the Southern Shores to Manteo area.
“So far our program has been very successful,” Clower said. “We are so appreciative of our current volunteers and are excited about our new volunteers who will help us expand this program.”
Oyster restoration is one of the federation’s main priorities. Having more oysters in the water is good for both the coastal environment and economy. Oyster reefs provide fish habitat, and an adult oyster is capable of filtering up to 50 gallons of water.
Additionally, the federation aims to restore 50 acres of oyster reef by 2020 as part of its 50 Million Oyster Initiative.
For information about the Adopt-a-Restaurant program, contact Clower at michellec@nccoast.org or call 252-473-1607.
