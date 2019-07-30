The town of Kill Devil Hills has set up two Little Free Libraries, at the Ocean Bay Boulevard Beach Access and the Glenmere 'Hope' Beach Access. Free Little Libraries are organized worldwide as a way to inspire a love of reading, community and creativity. They’re a neighborhood book exchange—everyone is invited to take a book or leave a book. Little Free Libraries contain books for readers of all ages and allow 24/7 access to free books. The Little Free Libraries in KDH were designed and constructed by Cannon Metcalf as an Eagle Scouts project.
