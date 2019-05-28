Ocracoke Express passenger ferry now accepting reservations

After a successful introduction carrying more than a thousand passengers in its first three days, the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry is now accepting reservations for travel through June 15.
Reservations can be made online at https://ferry.ncdot.gov/#/ or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY. Walk-up reservations will still be accepted as long as space is available.
Introductory fares are $2 for a round trip, with children three and under free. There is no additional charge for bicycles.
Ocracoke Express service began May 20, whisking 1,021 passengers on the 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village in its first three days. The passenger ferry will run seven days a week through Sept. 5.
A free tram service is available to carry visitors around Ocracoke Village, and bikes and golf carts are also available for rent.
The Ocracoke Express currently departs Hatteras at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with departures from Ocracoke at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.