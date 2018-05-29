The Dare County Animal Shelter always has a variety of healthy, sociable companion animals just waiting to be your pet.
Adoption viewing hours:
Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday evenings: until 7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shelter location 1031 Driftwood Drive, Manteo, 27954
For more information call 252-475-5620
Spay/Neuter saves lives
