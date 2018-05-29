Outer Banks Girl Scouts Olivia Lilliston and Kate Wasniewski presented Girl Scout Troop 2139's request to proclaim June 3 as "Positivity Day" in Dare County at the May 21 meeting of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. Part of a group of 13 fifth graders working on their Bronze Award, the girls have been working to identify a need in the community, develop a plan and put that plan into action.
The purpose of the day is to encourage everyone in the community to practice positive thinking in recognition of the power of the mind and its focus and the beneficial effects of thinking positively. These include reducing stress, eliminating negative self-talk and promoting optimism, confidence and encouragement, all of which are vital for successful lives and happiness.
Approved unanimously by the board, the proclamation calls on all Dare citizens to practice positive thinking and communications on June 3 and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.