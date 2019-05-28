The crew at Bayliss Boatworks completely refurbished the Outer Banks Lifesaving Services (OBLS) competition row boat free of charge. The boat will be ready for the Ocean Rescue Competition Series, held every Wednesday in June at 7 p.m. on the Outer Banks. T
he races feature various types of rescues as lifeguards race to edge out neighboring rescue squads. Events include line-pull, swim and paddle board rescues, as well as beach flag races and individual and team races.
Race locations are as follows: June 5, Corolla Public bathhouse access; June 12, Bonnet Street beach access in Nags Head; June 19, Ocean Bay Boulevard, Kill Devil Hills; June 26, location to be determined in Duck.
OBLS comprises the ocean rescue agencies of the northern Outer Banks and is dedicated to aquatic safety, operating in collaboration with the U.S. Lifesaving Association to ensure thehighest quality of lifeguarding services and bring public education to the region.
