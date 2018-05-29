As part of last month's Alcohol Awareness Month activities, the Dare Coalition Against Substance Abuse (Dare CASA) once again joined with the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) from First Flight and Manteo High Schools to cultivate alcohol awareness in the Outer Banks community with a “Sticker Shock“ event.
In the outreach, SADD students gathered in area grocery stores with their school resource officers and Dare CASA representative Lisa DiFilippo to place bright red stickers shaped like a stop sign and reading “Prevent Underage Drinking” on “alcopops” such as “Mike’s Hard Lemonade” and “Spiced Seltzer.” The flavored alcoholic beverages are not wine or beer, but are sold in the same section of grocery stores. These beverages usually have a much higher alcohol content than either beer or wine, while also containing high amounts of sugar — a highly dangerous combination.
The beverages also often look a lot like their non-alcoholic counterparts, such as flavored seltzer water or even grape or orange soda. They can easily be mistaken for such by clerks in a busy grocery store checkout lane — and also by parents or friends who have been asked to purchase them for underage students.
The SADD students placed the stickers on these beverages — with care not to cover any part of the logo or information on the products — to draw attention to the fact that they are, in fact, alcohol and must never be purchased by or given to an underaged drinker. Participating in the event at the Kill Devil Hills Food Lion were First Flight SADD students Melanie Gonzalez and Elizabeth Montgomery, along with School Resource Officer Billy Essick and DiFilippo.
Participating at the Manteo Piggly Wiggly and Outer Banks Mall Food Lion outreaches were Manteo SADD students Angela Anacleto, Rosa Garcia, Genesis Mejia and Kathy Davis, along with School Resource Officer Mark McKay and DiFilippo.
The groups had in-depth discussions about the dangers posed by “alcopop” drinks and the importance of preventing underage drinking, said coalition director Amber Bodner Griffith. "Dare CASA is proud to coordinate this proactive and youth led initiative to prevent underage drinking," Griffith added. "We are proud of the students, law enforcement officers and local businesses that participate!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.