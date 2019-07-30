Cape Hatteras National Seashore will host two free special interpretive programs at the U.S. Weather Bureau Station on Hatteras Island on Aug. 14 and 28 from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants will explore the historic station, located at 571090 Kohler Road in Hatteras Village, with park rangers and learn about the vital role this station played in predicting the weather and safeguarding the residents of the Outer Banks in the early 1900s.
Participants will also have the chance to practice taking weather readings following the program. Opened on Jan. 1, 1902, the station was decommissioned in 1946. Since being restored to its 1901 appearance, the station has operated as a Welcome Center by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau through a partnership agreement with Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
