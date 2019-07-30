The Wright Brothers National Memorial Visitor Center has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification. LEED is an internationally recognized green building certification system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.
The renovated National Historic Landmark Visitor Center, which reopened to the public last October, now features new ‘green’ energy saving aspects, including optimized energy performance, reduced CO2 emissions and increased water efficiency. The center received National Historic Landmark designation in 1975.
‘The LEED certification process is rigorous and takes a lot of people working in a lot of different directions to achieve certification,’ stated David Hallac, Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. ‘Receiving LEED Gold certification as a result of the renovations that were made at the Wright Brothers National Memorial Visitor Center is a significant achievement.’
