OBX’s international students help ease summer worker shortage
On the morning of May 22, some of the international students who arrive every summer as part of the State Department’s J-1 Visa Summer Work Travel program gathered at the YMCA in Nags Head for an orientation from the Outer Banks International Student Outreach Program (ISOP).
The overseas college students had access to information that ranged from bicycle safety and storm preparation to protection from sexual assault and how to set up a bank account. In good spirits, one Serbian student joked that she came to the Outer Banks this summer because "I heard Sponge Bob lives in Corolla."
With somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,500 international students expected here this summer, they have become an increasingly important part of the Outer Banks tourist-fueled economy. As they readily acknowledge, some local businesses face a crisis these days when it comes to finding summer help due to a lack of affordable housing.
"The international students are a blessing to have," said Nags Head Food Lion Manager Rick Chance. "The J-1 students are an integral part of our businesses on the Outer Banks."
Attending the orientation with several international students staffing her business, Cahoon's Market & Cottages, Nags Head Commissioner Renee Cahoon told the Sentinel that people should understand that international students "don't take away any jobs from Americans. They're taking jobs that would not otherwise be filled, resulting in businesses closing down for a day each week over the summer — or shutting down, period."
Local businesses looking to employ international students have to begin by contacting one of the 40 U.S. State Department-approved J-1 Visa Sponsors. And that needs to start early. According to ISOP chairperson Jamie Bond, “Businesses can't call a visa sponsor in April to hire for June. You need to start the process in September for the following spring and summer."
The sponsor reviews with the employer State Department regulations and procedures, which mandate types of acceptable work in positions that are seasonal and temporary.
"The students are not allowed to take permanent jobs away from Americans," Bond explained. "The positions need to be not only seasonal, but also provide opportunities to interact with Americans, because this is after all a 'cultural exchange' program, not a 'labor' program."
The employer and sponsor also work together to arrange housing for the students. “In a place where there's zero affordable housing, and the students are trying to find short-term leases and they're working in minimum wage jobs, they need their employers and sponsors to take responsibility for finding them housing,” Bond said. “Unless housing is arranged here, the students can't come here."
Despite the launch of several community housing initiatives in the past year, Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce President Karen Brown told the Sentinel that the problem with finding affordable housing "has not gotten any better." She said she frequently hears from business owners about "the lack of workforce" compounded by "the struggle with finding housing for the workforce we do have."
While noting that the international students are being counted on in many quarters to meet the need for summer workers, Brown said affordable housing is also a major challenge for them.
One promising development for the ISOP, Bond said, is its "strong network of host families on the Outer Banks who open up their homes to allow the students to have a global cultural exchange experience. They basically rent out a bedroom in their house for the summer."
While that system is working well, Bond stresses that it's just a beginning. A number of communities across the country that attract large numbers of J-1 students are taking ambitious steps to ensure housing for the students.
In Williamsburg, VA, a former Econo Lodge has been converted into student housing. In another key tourist locale, the Wisconsin Dells — which has about 5,000 J-1 participants each summer — there are high quality dormitories to house them in.
"These communities have realized that your summer workforce is part of your infrastructure,” said Bond. “You have to make sure that people who work here have places to live here. And more and more communities are recognizing that and making the investment that they need to in order to secure the future growth of their tourism economy."
ISOP summer orientations will continue every Tuesday morning at the Outer Banks YMCA, running through June 26. Starting June 7, Rev. David Daniels will host weekly student dinners every Thursday night at the Ark Church, with other social outings planned. Historic Corolla Chapel, located on Corolla Village Road near the Currituck Beach Lighthouse, is also hosting weekly Wednesday night dinners. For more information, go online to www.obxisop.com or email obxisop@gmail.com.
