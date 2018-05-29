Beach Parking Permit now required in Currituck County

Currituck County has a new Beach Parking Permit requirement for beachgoers who wish to park vehicles on the four-wheel drive beach in Corolla.
The beach parking permits may be obtained at the Moyock Welcome Center and Corolla Visitors Center. Currituck County’s Air Down Ordinance for beach driving is also in effect. Motorists are required to air down their tires before accessing the four-wheel drive beach in Corolla.
Air pressure should not exceed 20 p.s.i. To air down, motorists should pull over at the public beach access facility on Corolla Village Road. After leaving the beach, motorists may inflate tires at the new air stations installed in Historic Corolla Park, in the front parking lot near the park’s main entrance.
