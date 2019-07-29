A six-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after being pulled from a swimming pool at a residence in Nags Head.
Nags Head’s Police and Fire Departments responded to a residence in the 6900 block of South Virginia Dare Trail at approximately 5:25 pm on Sunday, July 28. When Nags Head’s first responders arrived, the boy was being given CPR by family members after being found unresponsive in the pool. He was then transported by Dare County EMS personnel to the Outer Banks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation.
Thanks to the following organizations for their assistance with this call: Dare County EMS, Chaplain 14 (Kill Devil Hills Fire Department), the Dare County Sherriff’s Office.
