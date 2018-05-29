Hold on, Miss Nell
Coast Guard Seaman Nate Kapsar, a boat crewman at Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head, monitors the towline as his crew tows the charter fishing vessel Miss Nell through Oregon Inlet Saturday. The station’s boat crew, a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and good Samaritans all responded when the fishing vessel struck a submerged object and began taking on water.
Coast Guard assists fishing boat near Oregon Inlet
On May 22 the Coast Guard and a good Samaritan assisted three people aboard the 28-foot recreational fishing vessel Clock Work, which was taking on water 35 miles southeast of Oregon Inlet. An already-airborne HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Elizabeth City diverted to respond, and a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head also launched.
The Hercules crew located the distressed boaters, who were being escorted by another recreational vessel. The MLB crew arrived, relieved the good Samaritan and transferred a crewman with a dewatering pump and other damage control equipment to the vessel. The vessel's bilge pumps were able to keep up with the flooding, and the MLB crew escorted the Clock Work crew to Wanchese Harbor.
‘A marine radio is more reliable than a cell phone and is a crucial piece of equipment for any mariner to have on their boat,’ said Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Green, coxswain for the case. ‘The owner of the Clock Work was wise to keep a radio on board, and to use it as soon as things went wrong. We’re glad we were able to team up with the aircrew and the good Samaritan to escort them to safety.’
