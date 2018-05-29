Dare EMS introduces new ambulances

Dare County Emergency Medical Services has replaced three older model ambulances with state-of-the-art ambulances. The new Wheeled Coach ambulances sit on Ford F-450 4x4 chassis that will provide additional options when roads, including Highway 12 to Hatteras, become impassable due to overwash and other weather related adverse driving conditions.
The new models also have improved truck handling and smoother rides in the patient compartment thanks to liquid spring suspension. The new ambulance stretchers can accommodate up to 700 pounds and a new fastener system automatically lifts the patient up to the loading level of the ambulance.
Dare County EMS serves more than 30,000 year-round residents and a weekly visiting population of up to 300,000.
