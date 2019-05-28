Update

On the afternoon of May 25 emergency personnel from Dare County EMS Station 4, Fire Station 12 Rescue and officers from the Southern Shores Police Department responded to the beach between 1st and 2nd Avenue in Southern Shores for the report of an unresponsive person being pulled from the surf. CPR was started by bystanders and relieved by responding personnel, but the man died on the scene.

      An updated press release on May 28 from the Southern Shores Police Department reported that the local medical examiner ruled it a "cardio vascular disease death and not a drowning." Eyewitnesses had stated that both the deceased and his wife appeared to be caught in a rip current.

      The deceased is John Albright, 68, of 904 Draper Road SW, Blacksburg, VA. He is also a home owner in Southern Shores.

      The police department extended its thoughts and prayers to the family.

MAY 26, 2019

Man caught in rip current dies in waters off Southern Shores

On the afternoon of May 25, 2019 emergency personnel from Dare County EMS Station 4, Fire Station 12 Rescue, and Officers from the Southern Shores Police Department responded to the beach between 1st and 2nd Ave in Southern Shores for the report of an unresponsive person being pulled from the surf. CPR was started by bystanders and relieved by responding personnel. 

Eyewitnesses stated that both the deceased and his wife appeared to be caught in a rip current. The deceased is John Albright, 68, of 904 Draper RD SW, Blacksburg VA 24060. He is also a home owner in Southern Shores.

The Medical Examiner will determine if an autopsy is required.

