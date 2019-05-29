May 29, 2019: Late this afternoon escaped prisoner Zane Reynolds was apprehended by the Dare County Sheriff's Office. He was immediately taken to the Dare County Detention Center. Many thanks to all who assisted in capturing Mr Reynolds. -Dare County Sheriff's Office
