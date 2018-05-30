Hatteras’ Elizabeth Muller heads to national spelling competition
Fourteen-year-old Elizabeth Muller loves words.
Cape Hatteras Secondary School eighth grader Elizabeth Muller has made it through the first two rounds of the National Spelling Bee. She enters round 3 today. ON STAGE LIVE AND TELEVISED ON ESPN!
Wednesday, May 30
Preliminary round
8 a.m.-12:35 p.m. (ESPN3)
2-5:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Thursday, May 31
Finals
10 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN2)
8:30-10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
