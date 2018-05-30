Elizabeth Muller
Michelle Wagner | Sentinel Staff
Her way with words

Hatteras’ Elizabeth Muller heads to national spelling competition

Fourteen-year-old Elizabeth Muller loves words. 

Cape Hatteras Secondary School eighth grader Elizabeth Muller has made it through the first two rounds of the National Spelling Bee. She enters round 3 today. ON STAGE LIVE AND TELEVISED ON ESPN!

Wednesday, May 30

Preliminary round

8 a.m.-12:35 p.m. (ESPN3)

2-5:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Thursday, May 31

Finals

10 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN2)

8:30-10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

