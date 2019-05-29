Eddie Greene documentary set for Manteo premiere
Speaking at the Land of Beginnings Festival in 2008, the year that Manteo icon Edward Greene received the Living Legend Award, Andy Griffith reminisced about his friend, who first arrived on the Outer Banks in 1953 to join the cast of The Last Colony.
“He fell in love with here, as we all did,” Griffith recalled.
That scene lifts the curtain on the long-awaited documentary of one of the Outer Banks’ most prominent citizens — a film that will premiere on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dare County Arts Council building in Manteo.
The film’s title — “Christmas Every Day: The Wonderful Life of Eddie Greene” — is a reference to two aspects of his life, the film’s director, Bryan Jones, told the Sentinel in an interview last week.
“I called it that because of the Christmas Shop,” Jones said, “and because the Outer Banks would be a very different place without him. Just like in 'It’s a Wonderful Life.'”
Jones, a Colington resident, explained that the film project grew out of a question he needed to find the answer to. “This guy ought to be a triple outsider,” he observed. “He’s a Yankee, he’s Jewish and he’s gay. How is it that this guy came to be the most beloved man in Manteo?”
The film starts with Greene’s account of his first visit to the Outer Banks on Memorial Day weekend 1953, driving down a two-lane road and taking a two-hour ferry ride from Chesapeake Bay. Laying eyes on the sleepy little town of Manteo, his initial reaction was: “I think [The Lost Colony choreographer] John Lehman scammed us.”
From there, the film tells the story of Greene’s life in chronological order, recalling his childhood in New Rochelle, NY, the shock of Pearl Harbor and serving in the Navy in World War II, beginning a postwar career as a dancer and his introduction to the Outer Banks. That turning point, Greene himself says in the film, brought him "the greatest blessing of my life."
Later comes Greene's obtaining of a loan to start the Island Gallery and the Outer Banks' first year-round "Christmas Shop." It was a business Greene approached "like a show" and its staff and customers like "family."
This is followed by Greene's later community work as a co-founder with David Stick, George Crocker, Andy Griffith and others of the Outer Banks Community Foundation, serving on the Manteo Board of Commissioners and working closely with Manteo Mayor John Wilson on the revitalization of the “dying town” that was Manteo.
The film wraps up with Greene's retirement after selling the shop in 2016. Admitting that being retired is a work in progress, he says, "I'm still learning how."
Interspersing Greene telling his story with archival film and photos and interviews with people who’ve known and worked with him, Jones said he does documentaries the “old-fashioned way. I don’t talk about something unless I show it. So Edward talks about the sixty-five people working for him. Then you see the photograph of the sixty-five people. I believe in getting out of the way and letting the story tell itself.”
Jones said he is astounded by Greene’s incredible memory, describing how “he showed me his third grade school photograph and he could name everyone but one person in it.”
Meeting with Greene for several months every Tuesday morning — an appointment he came to look forward to as “Tuesdays with Edward” — Jones shot his film in early 2017. But some health issues affecting the filmmaker and the search for more period photos pushed back the final editing and preparation of the film.
The sheer amount of material, more than 20 hours of footage, has presented its own unique challenge. In the final weeks before the premiere, Jones said, he is still “tweaking” the film and “surgically” cutting a few minutes from the final version, while continuing his search for a few more historic photos.
“I’m glad to finally be able to put this story out there," said Jones, "because it is a great one.”
As for Greene, he said in a phone interview last week that he is excited about the upcoming premiere. “I’ve not seen it,” he said, “so it will be as much of a surprise to me as it is to everyone else.”
Greene added that he was “honored” when Jones first approached him and said he wanted to make a documentary about him, adding that he will be interested in seeing how many people attend the screening and how many “remember me.”
For his part, Jones told the Sentinel that he would like to hear from everyone planning to attend by text (252-202-6684) or email (bryan@seagracevideo.com) to make sure there will be room for everyone. He added that there will be a limited number of free copies of the documentary DVD available at the screening and they will be signed by Greene. The screening is free and open to the public and will be held upstairs at the Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.