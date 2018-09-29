Six recent incidents in KDH and Nags Head appear related
The Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills police departments are collaborating on a rash of six break-ins at local businesses that have occurred in the last month and that share similar characteristics, including breaking through glass to enter the buildings.
Second Video - Need Information on Recent Crime
We need your help! Someone broke into Tropical Smoothie at 2236 S. Croatan Hwy. in Nags Head early this morning (Tuesday, 9/25/18). If you have any information concerning this crime, please either call our Police Department at 252-441-6386 or the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111. Thank you. We appreciate it. (This is the second of two videos we've posted of this crime.)Posted by Town of Nags Head, NC on Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Local law enforcement officials told the Sentinel they have good reason to suspect the crimes are connected. The two latest occurred in Nags Head in the early morning of Sept. 25 — one at the OBX Bowling Center at 200 W. Satterfield Landing Rd., and the other at the nearby Tropical Smoothie Café at 2236 S. Croatan Hwy. A third Nags Head break-in occurred at the Subway at 106 E. Finch St. on Sept. 19.
Nags Head’s Interim Police Chief Perry Hale said the incidents involved breaking glass to gain entry as well as the tampering of cash registers and cash being stolen. Chief Hale said authorities do have some leads in the case.
Three other incidents with similar MOs occurred in Kill Devil Hills, one in late August and the other two in September, according to Kill Devil Hills Police Lieutenant John Towler.
On Aug. 26, the Pizza Hut at 1703 S. Croatan Highway was broken into. There was also a break-in at Burger King at 1513 S. Croatan Highway on Sept. 7, and one at Wendy’s at 1503 S. Croatan Highway on Sept. 20.
Towler, who told the Sentinel that there were thefts during the Pizza Hut and Burger King break-ins, said that Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head Police Departments were sharing information and resources to identify the persons responsible for the crimes.
“While we leave open the possibility that they are not connected, we have a strong sense…they are connected,” Towler said. For his part, Chief Hale concurred. “We firmly believe they are connected and related to each other,” he said of the incidents.
In the hope of generating information leading to arrests, the town of Nags Head has posted two videos taken during the break-in at Tropical Smoothie. Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111, the Nags Head Police Department at 252-441-6386 or the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at 252-449-5337. Rewards up to $1,000 are being offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.