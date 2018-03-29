As work on the Bonner Bridge replacement project moves into its next phase, N.C. Highway 12 at the bridge will be closed intermittently during overnight hours between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on April 2-3, 4-5 and 10-11. The closures are required for the positioning of girders and cranes for the project.
The process for the closures will be as follows:
- One lane of N.C. 12 will be closed at the south end of the project by 10 p.m. on April 2, 4 and 10. Once bridge crews are ready, the road and bridge will be closed to both directions of traffic for no longer than two hours. At that time, a flagger will direct traffic through the one-lane pattern until traffic is cleared in both directions.
- Once traffic is clear, the road and bridge will be closed again. The process may repeat throughout the night until 5 a.m., when traffic on the bridge will resume in both directions.
- The road closure will be on the portion of N.C. 12 just south of the bridge, which will allow emergency vehicles to get around the closure if needed.
This work is dependent on weather and equipment.
