On May 28, Zane Reynolds, in the of the custody of the Nags Head Police Department, escaped while being transferred to the Dare County Detention Center. He was last seen near Burnside Road in Manteo. Please notify Dare Central if you see an individual with shorts and flip flops in the area...Mr Reynolds is a white male with dreadlocks. 252 473 3444.
Update: The Nags Head Police Department has issued additional warrants for Mr Reynolds. Dare County Sheriff's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.